MCOIN is M20 Chain native token, a secure and developer-friendly blockchain built to bring the next billion users to Web3. M20 is designed to accelerate the crypto economy that will contribute to expand the ecosystem of web3 builders and creators with trading tools, Play-to-Earn games and eventually serving as the foundational infrastructure for an open Metaverse offering educational programs, marketing and commercial opportunities and virtual entertainment services. The project’s main purpose is to make the ecosystems accessible from a wider community through a multichain approach. MCOIN will create a bridge through which users can access many different ecosystems.

NameMCOIN

RankNo.891

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.16%

Circulation Supply177,000,000

Max Supply500,000,000

Total Supply500,000,000

Circulation Rate0.354%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High40.36127143566686,2023-02-23

Lowest Price0.000084571521226012,2023-02-23

Public BlockchainMCOIN

