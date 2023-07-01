MCN

MCN (Multi-Community Network) is an innovative GameFi platform that revolutionizes the way players interact with gaming entertainment and earn from it. Built on blockchain and communitydriven, MCN combines the benefits of DeFi, NFT, and financial mechanisms with immersive gaming Systems.

NameMCN

RankNo.4663

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply12,000,000

Total Supply12,000,000

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date2023-07-01 00:00:00

The price at which the asset was first issued0.1 USDT

All-Time High9.457790290498655,2024-12-29

Lowest Price0.06541121432124603,2025-05-15

Public BlockchainBSC

Sector

Social Media

Disclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

