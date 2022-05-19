MBD

Metaverse Business District (MBD) aims to empower every individual to own and control their financial freedom by creating an intuitive digital cross-chain platform in the metaverse. The project will provide opportunity for every unique individual as well as communities, businesses, and charitable organizations to thrive in a decentralized, photorealistic digital world where equitable services are readily available.

NameMBD

RankNo.2054

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply25,940,635,420

Max Supply40,000,000,000

Total Supply40,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0.6485%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.014133445527232025,2022-05-19

Lowest Price0.000001013727336322,2023-10-13

Public BlockchainETH

Sector

Social Media

