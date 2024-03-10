MAZZE

Mazze is a Layer 1 blockchain that redefines performance through its PoW-based DAG architecture, achieving 40,000 TPS and 1s finality.

NameMAZZE

RankNo.4972

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply0

Total Supply5,000,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High168.12075638821617,2024-04-07

Lowest Price0.000490685269698798,2024-03-10

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionMazze is a Layer 1 blockchain that redefines performance through its PoW-based DAG architecture, achieving 40,000 TPS and 1s finality.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.