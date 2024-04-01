MAV

Maverick is a composable decentralized finance infrastructure that enables builders and liquidity providers to achieve high capital efficiency and execute their desired Liquidity Providing (LP) strategy.

NameMAV

RankNo.638

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.62%

Circulation Supply596,431,975.1811638

Max Supply2,000,000,000

Total Supply2,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0.2982%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.8216374158381008,2024-04-01

Lowest Price0.045067410704727535,2025-04-07

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionMaverick is a composable decentralized finance infrastructure that enables builders and liquidity providers to achieve high capital efficiency and execute their desired Liquidity Providing (LP) strategy.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
Search
Favourites
MAV/USDT
Maverick Protocol
----
--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (MAV)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Info
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Market Trades
Spot
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
MAV/USDT
Maverick Protocol
--
--‎--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (MAV)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Order Book
Market Trades
Info
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
network_iconNetwork Abnormal
Line 1
Online Customer Service
Loading...