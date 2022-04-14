MAMO

$MAMO is a smart financial assistant and Web3 dApp designed for everyday users. Its goal is to help users track, grow, and understand their money in a simple, clear, and stress-free way. It emphasizes small deposits and consistent habits, leveraging intelligent financial tools and geo-aware technology to deliver a more personalized financial experience.

Public BlockchainBASE

