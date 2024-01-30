MAGA

MAGA is a meme coin on the Ethereum chain, and the token name is $MAGA.

NameMAGA

RankNo.5692

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply202,400,000,000,000

Total Supply202,400,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.000000029530519943,2024-05-27

Lowest Price0.000000000282662769,2024-01-30

Public BlockchainETH

Sector

Social Media

