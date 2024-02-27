MAGASOL

MAGASOL is a meme coin on the Solana chain, and the token name is $MAGASOL.

NameMAGASOL

RankNo.6027

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply0

Total Supply202,400,000,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.000000046094844644,2024-03-03

Lowest Price0.000000000094264511,2024-02-27

Public BlockchainSOL

IntroductionMAGASOL is a meme coin on the Solana chain, and the token name is $MAGASOL.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.