LUMOS

Lumos is a community-driven meme coin on the Fantom blockchain, featuring a unique Burn-to-Mint mechanism. Lumos aims to create a thriving ecosystem with its upcoming Lumi Game, a multi-chain decentralized game with integrated burning mechanisms, enhancing the project's utility and user engagement. The LUMOS token plays a pivotal role in this ecosystem as the primary medium for rewards and transactions.

NameLUMOS

RankNo.8986

Market Cap$0,00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0,00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0,00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply1 494 078 774 762

Total Supply1 396 504 875 000

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.000010737503307618,2024-09-03

Lowest Price0.000000060820245197,2025-05-27

Public BlockchainSONIC

Sector

Social Media

