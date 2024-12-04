LUMIA

Lumia is the first next-generation blockchain that provides a comprehensive solution across the entire life cycle of RWAs, from asset tokenization, to liquidity aggregation, and finally connectivity to the millions of traders in DeFi.

NameLUMIA

RankNo.600

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)7.27%

Circulation Supply117,134,102.73127739

Max Supply238,888,888

Total Supply238,888,888

Circulation Rate0.4903%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High2.59516770698109,2024-12-04

Lowest Price0.23230168577586524,2025-04-17

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionLumia is the first next-generation blockchain that provides a comprehensive solution across the entire life cycle of RWAs, from asset tokenization, to liquidity aggregation, and finally connectivity to the millions of traders in DeFi.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.