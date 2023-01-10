LOTT

Linked Operation Transaction Technology leads the global cosmetics market through the convergence of beauty market trend and 4th industrial revolution technology. the LOTT project is trying to create a blockchain-based integrated platform where all participants can form an ecosystem with each other as follows: Establishing a cooperative system with influencers who promote and sell cosmetics directly or indirectly so that consumers and cosmetics retailers can win-win with each other, providing big data-based AI technology that can utilize VR and AR to purchase cosmetics, rewarding participants who directly purchase cosmetics, allowing sellers to issue points for consumers, etc. Linked Operation Transaction

NameLOTT

RankNo.5586

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply5,000,000,000

Total Supply5,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.09497111194654026,2023-01-10

Lowest Price0.001997225849368815,2024-09-04

Public BlockchainETH

Sector

Social Media

