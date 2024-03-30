LOE

Legends of Elysium (LOE) provides a Free-To-Play platform where users engage in strategic collectible card and board games, earning through daily quests and competitions. It combines gaming with blockchain technology, offering a unique and immersive fantasy experience.

NameLOE

RankNo.2784

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.83%

Circulation Supply13,763,427

Max Supply200,000,000

Total Supply200,000,000

Circulation Rate0.0688%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High9.151237065924299,2024-03-30

Lowest Price0.005332937184574615,2025-05-18

Public BlockchainMATIC

