LISTA

NameLISTA

RankNo.532

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)20.54%

Circulation Supply188,968,492.1286707

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply996,883,416.3652511

Circulation Rate0.1889%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.8456270288694265,2024-06-21

Lowest Price0.11227200049845892,2025-04-07

Public BlockchainBSC

IntroductionMaking DeFi Easier - Enjoy secure, simple and permissionless LSDfi and CDP solutions.

Sector

