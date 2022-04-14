LF1

The global distribution project of the LF (Logistic Fundamental) project pays attention to the existing global distribution, among them the e-commerce market, and aims to open a new era in the decentralized e-commerce market and global distribution market using blockchain technology. The LF Project aims to promote Korea's excellence to the world and become the center of the borderless global e-commerce market by serving as a link to promote Korea's excellent K-beauty/food/fashion products for global consumers.

NameLF1

RankNo.

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply0

Total Supply30,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High,

Lowest Price,

Public BlockchainKLAY

IntroductionThe global distribution project of the LF (Logistic Fundamental) project pays attention to the existing global distribution, among them the e-commerce market, and aims to open a new era in the decentralized e-commerce market and global distribution market using blockchain technology. The LF Project aims to promote Korea's excellence to the world and become the center of the borderless global e-commerce market by serving as a link to promote Korea's excellent K-beauty/food/fashion products for global consumers.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by and should not be considered as investment advice.

MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
Search
Favourites
LF1/USDT
Logistic Fundamental
----
--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (LF1)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Info
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Market Trades
Spot
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
LF1/USDT
Logistic Fundamental
--
--‎--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (LF1)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Order Book
Market Trades
Info
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
network_iconNetwork Abnormal
Line 1
Online Customer Service
Loading...