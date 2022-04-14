LF1

The global distribution project of the LF (Logistic Fundamental) project pays attention to the existing global distribution, among them the e-commerce market, and aims to open a new era in the decentralized e-commerce market and global distribution market using blockchain technology. The LF Project aims to promote Korea's excellence to the world and become the center of the borderless global e-commerce market by serving as a link to promote Korea's excellent K-beauty/food/fashion products for global consumers.

NameLF1

RankNo.

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply0

Total Supply30,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High,

Lowest Price,

Public BlockchainKLAY

Sector

