Legend is a pioneering venture, in partnership with elite bodies like the World Baseball & Softball Confederation and the Pan American Games, offers the unique opportunity to tokenize athletic achievements, connecting over 60 million athletes worldwide with their supporters. The project was created to reward athletes for their accomplishments and progress.

IntroductionLegend is a pioneering venture, in partnership with elite bodies like the World Baseball & Softball Confederation and the Pan American Games, offers the unique opportunity to tokenize athletic achievements, connecting over 60 million athletes worldwide with their supporters. The project was created to reward athletes for their accomplishments and progress.

