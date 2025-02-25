LCAT

LCAT (Lion Cat) is a Binance Smart Chain (BSC) meme token with AI-driven tools like price prediction, meme creation, and chatbots. Inspired by 'Leo,' a cat dreaming of space, LCAT ensures security and transparency with a renounced contract and automated token vesting.

NameLCAT

RankNo.1092

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.04%

Circulation Supply401,250,000

Max Supply600,000,000

Total Supply600,000,000

Circulation Rate0.6687%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.09781720228048008,2025-02-25

Lowest Price0.02523208382136582,2025-05-27

Public BlockchainBSC

Disclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

