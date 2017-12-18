LBTC

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) is a peer-to-peer electronic cash system. It is an innovative experiment based on Bitcoin, and its on-chain governance system enables and separates the rights of voting and block generation. LBTC is an instant, secure, scalable and nearly free Internet-of-Value protocol for global payments. Mining rigs are no longer required for users to participate due to LBTC’s UTXO-based DPoS consensus mechanism, which enables full decentralization.

NameLBTC

RankNo.6902

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply7,465,926

Total Supply7,465,926

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date2017-12-18 00:00:00

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High1037.530029296875,2018-01-30

Lowest Price0.05135513457072038,2025-04-23

Public BlockchainLBTC

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

