LBR

The Lybra Protocol is a groundbreaking decentralized protocol designed to bring stability to the volatile world of cryptocurrency. Built on LSD (Liquid Staking Derivatives), the protocol initially leverages Lido Finance-issued ETH proof-of-stake and stETH as its primary components, with plans to support additional LSD assets in the future.

NameLBR

RankNo.3435

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply100,000,000

Total Supply15,491,597.44475832

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High4.635183602993243,2023-05-29

Lowest Price0.012482092590792422,2025-04-07

Public BlockchainETH

Sector

Social Media

Disclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

LBR/USDT
Lybra Finance
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (LBR)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
