LANDSOL

$LAND is a token themed around "land ownership," emphasizing that "owning land is the ultimate alpha." It highlights the scarcity and long-term value of land, with a narrative possibly inspired by $HOUSE, promoting the idea of holding land rather than selling it.

NameLANDSOL

RankNo.

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply0

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High,

Lowest Price,

Public BlockchainSOL

Introduction$LAND is a token themed around "land ownership," emphasizing that "owning land is the ultimate alpha." It highlights the scarcity and long-term value of land, with a narrative possibly inspired by $HOUSE, promoting the idea of holding land rather than selling it.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by and should not be considered as investment advice.

MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
Search
Favourites
LANDSOL/USDT
The Real Goal
----
--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (LANDSOL)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Info
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Market Trades
Spot
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
LANDSOL/USDT
The Real Goal
--
--‎--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (LANDSOL)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Order Book
Market Trades
Info
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
network_iconNetwork Abnormal
Line 1
Online Customer Service
Loading...