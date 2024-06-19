LAIKA

First community driven Solana meme SuperVerse, where we unite people across different Metaverses, Chains and Protocols to launch Laika to The Moon in a 3 stage space mission. Laika is more than just a memecoin. Laika is a movement. Laika is proof that if we band together as a global community, we can achieve the impossible.

NameLAIKA

RankNo.4588

Market Cap$0,00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0,00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)%0,00

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply1.000.000.000.000

Total Supply1.000.000.000.000

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.000133119449125358,2024-06-19

Lowest Price0.000002157635810959,2025-05-11

Public BlockchainSOL

IntroductionFirst community driven Solana meme SuperVerse, where we unite people across different Metaverses, Chains and Protocols to launch Laika to The Moon in a 3 stage space mission. Laika is more than just a memecoin. Laika is a movement. Laika is proof that if we band together as a global community, we can achieve the impossible.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.