LABUBUETH

An IP collectible toy under Pop Mart that has become a global sensation.

NameLABUBUETH

RankNo.1137

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.06%

Circulation Supply1,000,000,000

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate1%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.013556153900655052,2025-06-12

Lowest Price0.004758377569586993,2025-06-15

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionAn IP collectible toy under Pop Mart that has become a global sensation.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.