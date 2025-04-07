K

Kinto is the Modular exchange. Access the best opportunities in DeFi through our tailored blockchain and non-custodial smart wallet, engineered for maximum security and seamless user experience.

RankNo.1252

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)90.67%

Circulation Supply1,063,301

Max Supply10,000,000

Total Supply10,000,000

Circulation Rate0.1063%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High7.285120822624419,2025-05-10

Lowest Price2.1441350949151405,2025-04-07

Public BlockchainARB

Kinto is the Modular exchange. Access the best opportunities in DeFi through our tailored blockchain and non-custodial smart wallet, engineered for maximum security and seamless user experience.

