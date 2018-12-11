KRL

Kryll³ is a comprehensive platform that leverages AI technologies to provide crypto investors with insights and tools for navigating crypto finance. Unleashed AI assistant "Agent K" to act as your web3 sidekick personalizing guidance to optimize digital asset portfolios and ease crypto DYORs

NameKRL

RankNo.996

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.47%

Circulation Supply39,737,368.60137464

Max Supply49,417,348

Total Supply49,417,348

Circulation Rate0.8041%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High4.756550465025624,2021-11-06

Lowest Price0.0214475563255,2018-12-11

Public BlockchainETH

Sector

Social Media

