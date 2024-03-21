KLS

The Karlsen project is based on the kaspa blockchain and introduces a GPU-centric fork as a solution to the dominance of ASIC mining farms, aiming to empower small-scale miners and enhance decentralization. We focus on bridging the gap between blockchain technology, decentralized finance and the real world of payment systems and traditional finance

NameKLS

RankNo.2050

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply2,039,153,378.7057383

Max Supply4,961,000,000

Total Supply2,039,153,378.7057383

Circulation Rate0.411%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.025728576969511432,2024-03-21

Lowest Price0.000202097580637348,2025-04-21

Public BlockchainKLS

The Karlsen project is based on the kaspa blockchain and introduces a GPU-centric fork as a solution to the dominance of ASIC mining farms, aiming to empower small-scale miners and enhance decentralization. We focus on bridging the gap between blockchain technology, decentralized finance and the real world of payment systems and traditional finance

Sector

Social Media

Disclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

KLS/USDT
Karlsen
----
--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (KLS)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
