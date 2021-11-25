KILT

KILT – Represent Your Identity Without Revealing Your Identity You can tell a lot about a person in Scotland by looking at their kilt! But while the individual pattern can represent the “clan” or affiliations of the wearer, it doesn’t reveal private details, like their name or address. Similarly, KILT Protocol provides a way to represent your identity without revealing things you prefer to keep private. KILT brings the old process of trust in real-world verifiable credentials (passport, driving licence, certificate, etc.) to the digital world, while keeping your data private and in your possession. KILT can also be used to create identifiers for machines, services and anything that identities can be built on.

NameKILT

RankNo.1744

Market Cap$0,00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0,00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0,29%

Circulation Supply49 420 140

Max Supply290 560 000

Total Supply151 251 450

Circulation Rate0.17%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High13.488766265013377,2021-11-25

Lowest Price0.030651272850522195,2025-04-10

Public BlockchainKILT

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.