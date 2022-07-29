KFI

Klever Finance is the Klever Blockchain governance token. KFI token holders will have an essential influence and crucial responsibility over the Klever Blockchain's function and have complete control over the apps protocol configuration (such as application fees and functionalities), as well as approval authority over new apps using an on-chain voting system.

NameKFI

RankNo.5028

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply21,000,000

Total Supply10,999,000

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High206.5141464750186,2022-07-29

Lowest Price0.30255480582300115,2025-04-12

Public BlockchainKLV

IntroductionKlever Finance is the Klever Blockchain governance token. KFI token holders will have an essential influence and crucial responsibility over the Klever Blockchain's function and have complete control over the apps protocol configuration (such as application fees and functionalities), as well as approval authority over new apps using an on-chain voting system.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.