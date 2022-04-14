KERNEL

KernelDAO is a pioneering restaking protocol operating across the entire restaking stack, with three major product lines: Kernel (restaking on BNB Chain), Kelp Liquid Restaking (rsETH), and Gain (automated rewards farming).

NameKERNEL

RankNo.

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High,

Lowest Price,

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionKernelDAO is a pioneering restaking protocol operating across the entire restaking stack, with three major product lines: Kernel (restaking on BNB Chain), Kelp Liquid Restaking (rsETH), and Gain (automated rewards farming).

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
Search
Favourites
KERNEL/USDT
KernelDAO
----
--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (KERNEL)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Info
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Market Trades
Spot
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
KERNEL/USDT
KernelDAO
--
--‎--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (KERNEL)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Order Book
Market Trades
Info
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
network_iconNetwork Abnormal
Line 1
Online Customer Service
Loading...