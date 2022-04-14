KEK

$KEK is a utility token powering a decentralized finance platform that merges AI with fractal market analysis. Token holders gain access to real-time AI analytics, multi-strategy signals, and educational tools decoding Wyckoff patterns and volume anomalies. $KEK enables on-chain governance, allowing users to vote on platform upgrades and partnerships. Staking the token unlocks rewards, premium features, and governance rights. Its distribution follows transparent principles, with availability on decentralized exchanges. KEK aims to democratize trading knowledge and promote financial autonomy through AI and community-driven intelligence.

NameKEK

RankNo.

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply0

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High,

Lowest Price,

Public BlockchainSOL

Introduction$KEK is a utility token powering a decentralized finance platform that merges AI with fractal market analysis. Token holders gain access to real-time AI analytics, multi-strategy signals, and educational tools decoding Wyckoff patterns and volume anomalies. $KEK enables on-chain governance, allowing users to vote on platform upgrades and partnerships. Staking the token unlocks rewards, premium features, and governance rights. Its distribution follows transparent principles, with availability on decentralized exchanges. KEK aims to democratize trading knowledge and promote financial autonomy through AI and community-driven intelligence.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by and should not be considered as investment advice.