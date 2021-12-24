KATA

Katana Inu is a play2earn metaverse NFT-Game in an interactive openworld - All skins and weapons are NFTs. A project that focuses on driving Gaming & NFT crypto innovation through its innovative game offerings with auto staking in in-game reward method.

NameKATA

RankNo.1139

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply37,298,973,925

Max Supply50,000,000,000

Total Supply50,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0.7459%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.00829882791721224,2021-12-24

Lowest Price0.000108333941103047,2022-12-23

Public BlockchainBSC

