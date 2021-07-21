KAR

Karura is the decentralized financial hub of Kusama. The network is built as Acala’s sister network with nearly the same codebase, enabling a scalable, user-friendly, and fast cross-chain DeFi platform. Karura’s parachain is a fast-moving and powerful platform that enables efficient, inexpensive, and sophisticated financial applications, improving trading effectiveness and saving time.

NameKAR

RankNo.1438

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.15%

Circulation Supply116,666,660

Max Supply0

Total Supply160,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date2021-07-21 00:00:00

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High13.1813767070817,2021-09-16

Lowest Price0,2021-07-20

Public BlockchainKAR

Sector

Social Media

Disclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

Open Positions (0)
