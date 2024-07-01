KANG

Kangamoon is a community-driven cryptocurrency project that integrates meme culture, Game-Fi and Social-Fi to create a unique ecosystem. The integration of a Play To Earn game further enhances the ecosystem by tapping into the burgeoning Game-Fi market and the Social-Fi Market and giving the $KANG token more utility.

NameKANG

RankNo.4931

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply0

Total Supply0

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.1505855283420936,2024-07-01

Lowest Price0.000593520236988371,2025-04-09

Public BlockchainETH

Sector

Social Media

