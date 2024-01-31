JUP

Jupiter is the leading DeFi dApp on Solana, serves as Solana’s primary liquidity infrastructure, driving more than 80% of the total retail liquidity movement and seamlessly integrating with the majority of protocols within the Solana network.

NameJUP

RankNo.54

Market Cap$0,00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0,00

Market Share0.0005%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)5,73%

Circulation Supply2.897.855.555,54

Max Supply10.000.000.000

Total Supply6.999.215.866,803878

Circulation Rate0.2897%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High2.0433053112987576,2024-01-31

Lowest Price0.3063747642827529,2025-04-07

Public BlockchainSOL

Sector

Social Media

