JULD

JustLiquidity is a 100% decentralized platform with the experience and comfort of centralization. It helps to upgrade your trading experience on the Binance Smart Chain with faster transactions and cheap fees.

NameJULD

RankNo.2489

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.03%

Circulation Supply592,166,808

Max Supply0

Total Supply799,383,875.3500402

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.74200428,2021-02-22

Lowest Price0.000411063016218957,2025-05-27

Public BlockchainBSC

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

