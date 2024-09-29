JOULE

Kinetic is a decentralized lending and borrowing protocol built to enable users to unlock the value of their digital assets like BTC, DOGE, and XRP in a secure and efficient way. By leveraging Flare's Time Series Oracle (FTSOv2) and FAssets, Kinetic aims to empower users to integrate non-smart contract assets into the DeFi ecosystem. With a focus on seamless, decentralized access, Kinetic enhances liquidity and utility for a wide range of Stargate assets while maintaining a user-friendly platform for lending, borrowing, and staking opportunities.

NameJOULE

RankNo.8702

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply1,500,000,000

Total Supply1,500,000,000

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.05806831317762521,2024-09-29

Lowest Price0.006174441368970321,2025-05-19

Public BlockchainFLARE

IntroductionKinetic is a decentralized lending and borrowing protocol built to enable users to unlock the value of their digital assets like BTC, DOGE, and XRP in a secure and efficient way. By leveraging Flare's Time Series Oracle (FTSOv2) and FAssets, Kinetic aims to empower users to integrate non-smart contract assets into the DeFi ecosystem. With a focus on seamless, decentralized access, Kinetic enhances liquidity and utility for a wide range of Stargate assets while maintaining a user-friendly platform for lending, borrowing, and staking opportunities.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
Search
Favourites
JOULE/USDT
Kinetic
----
--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (JOULE)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Info
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Market Trades
Spot
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
JOULE/USDT
Kinetic
--
--‎--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (JOULE)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Order Book
Market Trades
Info
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
network_iconNetwork Abnormal
Line 1
Online Customer Service
Loading...