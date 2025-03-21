JET

Satoshi Airlines combines a fly-to-earn model (airport-based) with a travel-to-earn model (travel destination-based) to create an innovative blockchain-based travel application. Web3 air travel lifestyle app with social-fi and game-fi elements.

NameJET

RankNo.2351

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply310,000,000

Max Supply500,000,000

Total Supply500,000,000

Circulation Rate0.62%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High2.9949542983214945,2025-03-21

Lowest Price0.000044207416865803,2025-04-10

Public BlockchainMATIC

