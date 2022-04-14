JAB

Football X is a next-generation prediction platform powered by Football AI, seamlessly blending AI-driven performance metrics with fans' intellectual curiosity to redefine the football experience. Football X creates a dynamic foundation for innovative digital interactions by providing advanced insights and engaging predictions. Building on this foundation, the Jable Token (JAB) emerges as a groundbreaking blockchain payment solution exclusively designed for trading digital content generated by Football AI. It facilitates the consumption of Football AI-generated digital football content and empowers fans by recognizing their intellectual property rights on fan-centered, AI-driven platforms (e.g., customizing or remixing predictions, etc.)Additionally, it paves the way for future expansion to leagues, clubs, and media services.

NameJAB

RankNo.

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply0

Total Supply4,000,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High,

Lowest Price,

Public BlockchainETH

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by and should not be considered as investment advice.