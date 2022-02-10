IXT

PLANET IX is a blockchain-based strategy and trading game with a virtual copy of our planet as its playing field.

NameIXT

RankNo.1015

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.01%

Circulation Supply131,438,181

Max Supply153,258,226

Total Supply153,258,226

Circulation Rate0.8576%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High4.688915532510481,2022-02-10

Lowest Price0.03588393033343515,2022-06-03

Public BlockchainMATIC

IntroductionPLANET IX is a blockchain-based strategy and trading game with a virtual copy of our planet as its playing field.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.