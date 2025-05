IO

io.net is a decentralized AI computing & cloud platform. By aggregating GPU supply from underutilized sources, io.net creates a network that allows machine learning (ML) startups to access nearly unlimited computing power at a fraction of the cost of the traditional cloud.

NameIO

RankNo.278

Market Cap$0,00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0,00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)%23,97

Circulation Supply159.708.255,82

Max Supply800.000.000

Total Supply800.000.000

Circulation Rate0.1996%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High6.438488090659158,2024-06-12

Lowest Price0.5135198911694648,2025-04-09

Public BlockchainSOL

