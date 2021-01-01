INV

Inverse Finance is a protocol that offers passive no-loss investment in any token by following a Dollar-Cost Averaging strategy using stablecoin yield. Starting with ETH.

NameINV

RankNo.929

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)50.09%

Circulation Supply603,233.31420876

Max Supply0

Total Supply615,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date2021-01-01 00:00:00

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High1788.53511267,2021-03-17

Lowest Price20.738103277153993,2024-10-11

Public BlockchainETH

