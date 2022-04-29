INS

iNFTspace, a NFT trading platform based on DAO incentives, and it will jointly promote the creation and value growth of the NFT field through collaboration. iNFTspace aims to support NFT creators in better promotion of works and community feedback through DAO community building and transaction mining model. iNFTspace supports multiple types of NFT issuance, including art paintings, music, videos, etc., and is mainly based on EVM side chains with lower gas fees (Polygon, Double-A Chain, BSC, etc.), which effectively alleviates the problem of high gas fees for ETH, and will also cover a wider range of user groups and NFT application scenarios based on higher-performance public chains.

NameINS

RankNo.7316

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply0

Total Supply1,000,000,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.001097247003011936,2022-04-29

Lowest Price0.000000447146639518,2025-05-18

Public BlockchainMATIC

IntroductioniNFTspace, a NFT trading platform based on DAO incentives, and it will jointly promote the creation and value growth of the NFT field through collaboration. iNFTspace aims to support NFT creators in better promotion of works and community feedback through DAO community building and transaction mining model. iNFTspace supports multiple types of NFT issuance, including art paintings, music, videos, etc., and is mainly based on EVM side chains with lower gas fees (Polygon, Double-A Chain, BSC, etc.), which effectively alleviates the problem of high gas fees for ETH, and will also cover a wider range of user groups and NFT application scenarios based on higher-performance public chains.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.