Icon.X is pioneering the future of eSport in car racing fueled by blockchain / Web 3 technologies. Offering daily races and challenges, various game modes, and customizable cars, Immutable and open leaderboard on-chain and Support to Earn Protocol involving racing fans in the competition.

NameICNX

RankNo.2900

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.29%

Circulation Supply12,487,785

Max Supply100,000,000

Total Supply100,000,000

Circulation Rate0.1248%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High1.1546404735247824,2024-04-20

Lowest Price0.004902345246560361,2025-05-27

Public BlockchainMATIC

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

