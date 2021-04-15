HZN

Horizon Protocol is a new DeFi platform that facilitates the on-chain trading of synthetic assets that represent the real economy. Horizon Protocol seeks to provide exposure to real-world assets risk/return profiles via smart contracts on the blockchain.

NameHZN

RankNo.2306

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.06%

Circulation Supply120,707,110

Max Supply0

Total Supply236,557,873

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date2021-04-15 00:00:00

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High1.92531427,2021-04-15

Lowest Price0.003357362391032304,2025-05-25

Public BlockchainBSC

IntroductionHorizon Protocol is a new DeFi platform that facilitates the on-chain trading of synthetic assets that represent the real economy. Horizon Protocol seeks to provide exposure to real-world assets risk/return profiles via smart contracts on the blockchain.

Sector

Social Media

