HOLD

In the crypto asset management simulator game HoldCoin, which is based on Telegram, users can HOLD assets and create a portfolio to generate coins. Holdcoin is distinct in that it incorporates Web3 principles into its basic gaming platform to teach users how to handle cryptocurrency assets and enjoy the advantages of a Decentralized economy. Players can earn coins and experience the genuine asset management process in the game by "HOLD" and building their portfolio of assets.

NameHOLD

RankNo.3603

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply10,000,000,000

Total Supply10,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.0047364172499844,2025-01-26

Lowest Price0.000117499497025966,2025-01-25

Public BlockchainTONCOIN

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.