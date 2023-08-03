HMND

Humanode is the first crypto biometric network where one human = one node = one vote that brings Sybil-resistance to the crypto industry using private biometric technology.

NameHMND

RankNo.1452

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.44%

Circulation Supply110,594,852.29908437

Max Supply400,000,000

Total Supply400,000,000

Circulation Rate0.2764%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.5317158777385766,2024-03-10

Lowest Price0.01563264362067471,2023-08-03

Public BlockchainHMND

IntroductionHumanode is the first crypto biometric network where one human = one node = one vote that brings Sybil-resistance to the crypto industry using private biometric technology.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.