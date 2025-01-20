HLO

halo.social is a social monetization platform for the AI era. Earn passive rewards from posts, transactions, and engagements with 1M+ pioneers.

NameHLO

RankNo.5638

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply0

Total Supply2,100,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.02380818037021369,2025-01-20

Lowest Price0.001156843369679339,2025-04-27

Public BlockchainBSC

Introductionhalo.social is a social monetization platform for the AI era. Earn passive rewards from posts, transactions, and engagements with 1M+ pioneers.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.