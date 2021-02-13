HEGIC

Hegic is an on-chain peer-to-pool options trading protocol built on Ethereum. The Hegic protocol pioneers a peer-to-pool approach to options trading. It works like an AMM (automated market maker) for options. Users can trade non-custodial on-chain call and put options as an individual holder using the simplest and intuitive interfaces.

NameHEGIC

RankNo.799

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.02%

Circulation Supply703,727,349.1958504

Max Supply3,012,009,888

Total Supply3,012,009,888

Circulation Rate0.2336%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.64228275,2021-02-13

Lowest Price0.004946527298549685,2022-05-12

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionHegic is an on-chain peer-to-pool options trading protocol built on Ethereum. The Hegic protocol pioneers a peer-to-pool approach to options trading. It works like an AMM (automated market maker) for options. Users can trade non-custodial on-chain call and put options as an individual holder using the simplest and intuitive interfaces.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
Search
Favourites
HEGIC/USDT
HEGIC
----
--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (HEGIC)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Info
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Market Trades
Spot
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
HEGIC/USDT
HEGIC
--
--‎--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (HEGIC)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Order Book
Market Trades
Info
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
network_iconNetwork Abnormal
Line 1
Online Customer Service
Loading...