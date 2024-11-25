HAROLD

Welcome to HAROLD, the memecoin inspired by the iconic internet sensation, Harold “Hide the Pain.” Our story is as unique as Harold’s smile. After the project’s original developer executed a rugpull, the resilient Harold community stepped up, took control, and turned the situation around. In true Harold fashion, we embraced the pain, hid it with a grin, and transformed HAROLD into a symbol of resilience and humor.

NameHAROLD

RankNo.1701

Market Cap$0,00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0,00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0,01%

Circulation Supply787 005 431

Max Supply1 000 000 000

Total Supply999 993 177,5

Circulation Rate0.787%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.04644192256997726,2024-12-28

Lowest Price0.000243196545487044,2024-11-25

Public BlockchainSOL

Sector

Social Media

