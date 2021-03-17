HARD

Hard Protocol is a cross-chain money market. HARD token is the governance token of Hard Protocol, used to encourage early participants to participate in the continuous development and management of the product. Through the Hard Protocol platform, users can use BTC, XRP, BNB, BUSD, KAVA, USDX and other assets for lending and mining to earns yield.

NameHARD

RankNo.1896

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.62%

Circulation Supply134,791,668

Max Supply0

Total Supply200,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High2.99568479,2021-03-17

Lowest Price0.00851156010533061,2025-05-19

Public BlockchainKAVA

Sector

Social Media

