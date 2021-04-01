HAI

Hacken is a leading provider of cybersecurity consulting services that serves the needs of clients such as crypto exchanges, sharing economy businesses, government agencies, airlines, etc. Hacken Token is a native token that powers most of the activities with the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees as well as purchasing additional services within the Hacken Ecosystem including corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services.

NameHAI

RankNo.979

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.04%

Circulation Supply833,529,964

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply958,507,852

Circulation Rate0.8335%

Issue Date2021-04-01 00:00:00

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.47068067530248303,2021-11-08

Lowest Price0.00246760802148,2020-05-21

Public BlockchainVET

Sector

Social Media

