GUN

GUNZ is a Layer 1 blockchain purpose-built for AAA Web3 gaming, developed by Gunzilla Games. It powers a comprehensive gaming ecosystem with services tailored to the needs of both developers and players. Originally created to support a community-driven economy for Gunzilla's flagship title, Off The Grid (OTG), GUNZ has evolved into a full-featured platform offering blockchain-native infrastructure essential for modern game development.

NameGUN

RankNo.635

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)1.57%

Circulation Supply787,833,333

Max Supply10,000,000,000

Total Supply10,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0.0787%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.11519365257037809,2025-03-31

Lowest Price0.04052780014120506,2025-04-04

Public BlockchainGUNZ

IntroductionGUNZ is a Layer 1 blockchain purpose-built for AAA Web3 gaming, developed by Gunzilla Games. It powers a comprehensive gaming ecosystem with services tailored to the needs of both developers and players. Originally created to support a community-driven economy for Gunzilla's flagship title, Off The Grid (OTG), GUNZ has evolved into a full-featured platform offering blockchain-native infrastructure essential for modern game development.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
Search
Favourites
GUN/USDC
GUNZ
----
--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (GUN)
--
24h Amount (USDC)
--
Chart
Info
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Market Trades
Spot
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
GUN/USDC
GUNZ
--
--‎--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (GUN)
--
24h Amount (USDC)
--
Chart
Order Book
Market Trades
Info
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
network_iconNetwork Abnormal
Line 1
Online Customer Service
Loading...